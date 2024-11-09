Latics hit a brick wall against league leaders Wycombe at the Brick Community Stadium

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield feels Wigan Athletic are in a false position just outside the League One drop-zone after admitting his table-topping side were fortunate to pick up all three points at the Brick Community Stadium.

An 11th-minute header from Joe Low – a free header from Daniel Harvie’s right-wing corner – was enough to cement Wycombe's performance at the top of the table.

For their part, Latics recovered from a slow start to do everything but score, with Jonny Smith hitting the bar, Thelo Aasgaard twice being denied by Chairboys goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli, and Dale Taylor firing over the top from close range.

It was certainly a far tougher assignment than Wycombe's 5-0 midweek victory at Stockport County, who themselves bounced back to beat Bolton Wanderers by the same crushing scoreline on Saturday.

"It was a very different game to Stockport in the week," admitted Bloomfield. "I thought that was as good as we could possibly play both in and out of possession...and we pressed high up the pitch.

"But the way Wigan dominated possession today, it was tough for us to do that, and we'll have to have a look at the game-plan, and whether we could have done anything differently.

"Full respect for the way Shaun (Maloney) has got his team going, I thought they were very, very good, we had to hold on for large parts of the game.

"I thought the desire of the defence not to concede, and a couple of great saves from Franco (Ravizzoli), were the reason we won the game."

Expanding on his comments, Bloomfield - who has been linked with the vacant Coventry City managerial position this week, on the back of Wycombe’s superb start to the campaign - added: "To come away on a big pitch, against a possession-based team, it was always going to be a big ask.

"So we're absolutely delighted to come away with the three points. To have ground it out against a very, very good team is very pleasing.

"League One is full of very, very good teams, who are tactically very, very good.

"The tactical element of the game, certainly since I retired, over the last four or five years, has risen a lot. You only need to look at the opposition manager today...he's coached at the very highest level, international level, and that shows how high the calibre is."

The result leaves Wigan just two points clear of the drop-zone, but Bloomfield feels it's only a matter of time before Maloney's men pull away.

"Yeah I do, genuinely," he added. "I think Shaun is an incredible coach, and he's got his team playing some really good football.

"On another day, there's a different result today. They're a very good team with some very good players, and I certainly don't see that (the league position) as something that will continue for them."

Latics are two points better off than fourth-bottom Crawley Town – who have played a game more – heading into the international break.