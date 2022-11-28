The 25-year-old has impressed during the USA's opening two contests against Wales and England.

And Italian giants Inter Milan have been linked with a £20million move for his services.

Antonee Robinson in action for the USA against Wales last week

Robinson spent two years with Latics before joining Fulham in the summer of 2020 - one of the first players out of the door after administration.

Fulham took advantage of a clause in Robinson's contract that meant he could leave for £1.9million if Latics were relegated from the Championship - which was triggered by their 12-point deduction.

Fulham actually paid £2million to help Latics out but - crucially - they accepted a sell-on clause of 20 per cent.

One of the administrators, Paul Stanley, confirmed that was the case during one of the press conferences at the time.

And with Fulham in line to bank around £18million of profit, Latics would be looking at a sum in the region of £3.6million.

It’s understood the sell-on clause was originally inserted by then chief-executive Jonathan Jackson, in the deal that brought Robinson from Everton in the summer of 2019.

Indeed, administrator Stanley admitted last year Latics could be in line for up to £10million in add-ons negotiated during the mass clear-out of 2020.

"From all the players sales, I managed to get clauses for appearances and achievable targets, as well as sell-ons if they are sold on at a profit," he said in March 2021.

"They range between 10-25 per cent, depending on the player and where they went, and how much of a negotiating position I had.

"All that has been passed on to the new club, and will be coming into the new club as part of the deal.”

Latics banked a very healthy sell-on in January after Bournemouth signed Kieffer Moore from Cardiff, who took him from Latics.

In addition, Latics are due appearance-related payments for Premier League trio Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine, with six figures on the way for every 10 league starts up to a certain level.

Ironically, Robinson came within a whisker of joining neighbours AC Milan in the January of 2020 for around £6million.