Wigan Athletic injured duo come through 90 minutes unscathed

Jordan Cousins and Anthony Scully got 90 minutes under their belts for Wigan Athletic's Under-21s in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bolton Wanderers at Christopher Park.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 20:47 BST- 1 min read

Scully, who underwent hernia surgery earlier this year to correct a long-standing problem, hit the bar in the second half.

Cousins, who has been restricted to just 11 appearances this term due to a succession of injuries, also put in a decent shift.

Anthony Scully and Jordan Cousins are nearing a first-team returnAnthony Scully and Jordan Cousins are nearing a first-team return
Also in the Latics line-up were Tom Pearce, Chris Sze and Scott Smith - who made his full league debut against Swansea on Easter Monday.

Callum McManaman, who has been training with Latics for several weeks, also got through the 90, with another unnamed trialist playing the last half an hour.

The visitors won 2-0 thanks to goals from Sam Inwood and Finlay Lockett.

Latics: Tickle, Sharif, Adeeko, McHugh (Brennan 60), Mitchell, Pearce; Smith (trialist 56), Cousins; Scully, McManaman, Sze (Rodwell-Grant 46).

