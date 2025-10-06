Wigan Athletic injury update as gaffer picks out 'excellent' trio for praise after strong returns

Jensen Weir celebrates Wigan Athletic's equaliser against Plymouth Argyle

Latics boss Ryan Lowe was given a few selection headaches following the 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe made five changes to his starting XI, explaining afterwards that injuries and suspensions had forced his hand.

Dara Costelloe and Baba Adeeko both picked up knocks in the build-up, while Ryan Trevitt hadn’t recovered from the problem sustained against Cardiff. Morgan Fox was serving a ban following his sending off in that game, and Callum Wright, on loan from Plymouth, was ineligible to face his parent club.

Those absences opened the door for several fringe players to make an impression. Jensen Weir, Ollie Cooper and Raphael Borges Rodrigues were all handed starts, injecting pace and energy into the side.

“I thought Jensen was excellent," reflected Lowe. "I thought Raf was excellent, I thought Ollie was, all the lads, they stuck to the game plan.

“We’d work with them doors on it and they've come away with a good point.

"(Rodrigues) suffered with cramp towards the end! Listen, they're all good lads, as I've said, we've seen before.

“We had a bad week in football, that happens. We just don't want it to happen too much, and we look forward to two good home games now.”

Latics now go into two home games with the visit of Wolves under-21s in the Vertu Trophy before welcoming Wycombe Wanderers in the league on Saturday, two-and-a-half weeks after they booted Latics out of the Carabao Cup at the Brick Community Stadium.

Another one to impress Lowe was the goalscorer, Fraser Murray, whose 83rd-minute equaliser increased his tally to five for the season, which means he is now the club’s top scorer.

“He’s actually a wingback, but he's a good finisher,” joked Lowe. “I think he's our leading goalscorer now, he's on five goals.

“He’s a fantastic lad, a Scot, my first signing. He reminds me a little bit of (Plymouth captain) Joe Edwards, that type. Joe came down here, and he was my first signing.

“He’s got that real determination, he’s tenacious, and he's a good footballer.

“I’m really pleased with him, I'm really pleased with the squad. We had a couple of injuries, as we said, but I’ve got a fantastic group of players.

“We’re probably just a little bit behind in getting to that next step where Argyle have just come down from. They could potentially go back up at the first attempt. We're building, and it feels like I'm back at Plymouth Argyle when I first came down here. We’re building at Wigan Athletic to where we want to get to.”