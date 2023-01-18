Wigan Athletic issue statement following 'anti-social behaviour' at the DW
Wigan Athletic have issued a damning statement following what they term 'anti-social behaviour' in the home end at the DW Stadium - including the damaging of toilets and throwing of objects towards fellow supporters.
The club say security will be stepped up from this weekend - including increased steward checks - to ensure there is no repeat.
Latics have also asked supporters who persistently stand during games to cease doing so, because of the 'potential safety issue'.
"Following recent incidents at Wigan Athletic fixtures, the club would like to remind supporters that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in any form," read a club statement.
"Over recent weeks, issues have been raised regarding the behaviour of a small minority of the club’s supporter base, especially during games at the DW Stadium.
"During the fixture against Sunderland over the festive period, the club was alerted to significant damage made by supporters in the East Stand toilets - damages that were repaired by the club at a cost.
"In addition, during this week's FA Cup replay with Luton, the club rceived a number of complaints from Latics fans regarding the throwing of objects in the East Stand towards fellow Wigan Athletic supporters during the game.
"Therefore from Saturday’s game with Luton onwards, steward checks will be in place across the DW to ensure supporters are sat in correct seats, and to prioritise the safety of all supporters when inside the stadium.
"At the DW Stadium, the club would also like to remind supporters that persistent standing is not permitted.
"As a football club, Wigan Athletic work under a safety certificate as an all-seater stadium, therefore standing for prolonged periods of time not only breaches ground regulations, but is a potential safety issue and can ruin the matchday experience for others.
"Everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match has the right to feel safe and valued, and the club encourages all supporters to continue to play their part.
"The support that the club and current ownership have seen in recent years has been magnificent, and realise the actions of a minority do not reflect the whole Wigan Athletic fanbase.
"We hope these are isolated incidents, and we can push forward together in our challenge of remaining a Championship club come the end of the campaign."