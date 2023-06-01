The 34-year-old will receive his 100th international cap if he features in the upcoming games against Greece and Gibraltar.

McClean made his debut for the Republic back in 2012 in a friendly against Czech Republic, and has scored 11 times in 98 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news on social media, he wrote: “Still here aye, let’s go.”

James McClean

The attacker is currently in his second spell at the DW Stadium, having returned to the club at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

He’d previously played for Wigan between 2013 and 2015.

His Latics teammate Jamie McGrath has also been named in Stephen Kenny’s 25-man squad for this month’s upcoming internationals.

The midfielder spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Dundee United, where he scored nine times in 37 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with McClean, McGrath was included in Wigan’s recent retention list.

The Republic of Ireland travel to Athens to take on Greece at the AEK Arena on June 16, before returning to Dublin for their game against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on June 19.

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor is set to make his debut after being called up for the first time.

Meanwhile, Preston North End’s Alan Browne and Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick have both made the squad after injury concerns.

It’s been a week of double celebration for McClean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, his son took his first steps into the world of football, after signing a deal with Crewe Alexandra.

McClean shared a photo of Junior James on Instagram, with the caption reading: “Wee mans first contract.”

His wife Erin also shared the picture on social media.

"Proud of you son," she wrote.

"I’ve seen just how hard you’ve worked on your football this year and it’s paid off.

"Now this just means you’ve gotta work even harder lol.

"Happiest boy on the planet today."

McClean started his professional career with Institute before signing for Derry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad