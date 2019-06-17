Wigan Athletic keeper Owen Evans expected to secure future

Owen Evans is expected to secure his Wigan Athletic future as the squad prepares to return to training this weekend.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract this summer but, along with Nick Powell, was offered a new deal before the players left for their summer holidays.

Evans has yet to make a league appearance for Latics.

His only senior run-out came in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Blackpool almost two years ago.

But he has impressed during his spells out on loan at Rhyl, North Ferriby, Sutton United and Leyton Orient.

And last month he was called into the full Wales squad by Ryan Giggs for the first time, having represented his country at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Jamie Jones is currently the only senior goalkeeper on the books.

Christian Walton has returned to Brighton after two successful seasons on loan.

And youngsters Jordan Perrin and Dan Lavercombe were released this summer.