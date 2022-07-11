Wigan Athletic kit agreement will be a 'Big Help'

The agreement will help to widen access to vital services to members of the Wigan community and the surrounding environs.

A significant tranche of Big Help Project’s resources are focused on the North West of England, and in the coming months they will be working with Wigan Athletic, Wigan Athletic Community Trust and relevant local authorities to empower individuals in hardship in our community.

“We are really pleased that we will be able to raise awareness for – and grow – the work of Big Help Project in Wigan through this partnership," said Latics CEO Mal Brannigan.

“Community has always been at the heart of Phoenix 2021 Limited’s strategy and we are fortunate we have an outstanding Community Trust who improve the lives of thousands of people in Wigan each year and continue to deliver important support on a daily basis.

“The Big Help Project will work alongside the Trust as they look to enhance their projects in Wigan, as they have in other areas of the North West in their recent history.

“Ultimately, this partnership is going to benefit people in Wigan who need assistance during what is an incredibly challenging economic and social period.”

Chairman Talal Al Hammad tweeted: “Really proud we give even a small part to serve the community through this action, as well as the work of @LaticsCommunity @BigHelpProject. The club was and still is to serve the community.”

Big Help Project CEO Peter Mitchell said: “We are thrilled about this new partnership between Big Help Project, EPIC and Wigan Athletic.

“Football helps to forge a strong sense of community and that’s what we at Big Help Project are all about - creating strong bonds in communities to help them thrive.

“Through this unique partnership, we will be able to increase awareness and access to the vital services we offer, allowing us to make a tangible difference within the Wigan community.