Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure promises hard work from his side as he sets out what he hopes to produce
Kolo Toure says he’s always had the ambition to become a manager after taking the top job at Wigan Athletic.
The retired centre back linked-up with the club’s first team this week at their mid-season training camp in Turkey.
Toure hopes to produce a team with a “winning mentality.”
“I’m very excited to be here,” he told Latics TV.
“I have always been ambitious and right from the start, I told Brendan Rodgers I wanted to be a manager one day.
“When the opportunity came, it was important for me to take it, and I believe Wigan is a good club with a big story.
“They’ve won some very big trophies, I remember the FA Cup win, and for me, I’m looking forward to helping the team progress.
“I’ve been lucky to work with top managers, and you always take different things from each of them. They all have unbelievable experience, and I’m looking forward to finding my own way as a manager.
“I have been really enjoying my time with the players, and it’s been a great couple of days.
“They (the fans) will definitely see a really hard-working team. It will be a team that is very aggressive in attack, and defensively strong, and with a winning mentality.
“For me, the most important thing is to take each game at a time, and (treat) every game like it’s a final. We will give everything in every single game.
“The only thing I can be sure of is that everyone - the players, staff and myself - will give it our best every single day to make this football club, a better football club.”