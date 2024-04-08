Wigan Athletic launch 'Future Funds' to help 'support the next generation' of stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Future Fund’ is a monthly/annual subscription for supporters to help youngsters on their journey from the club’s academy to the first-team, with the aim of helping create more academy products such as Sam Tickle, Charlie Hughes, Scott Smith and Thelo Aasgaard.

42% of all minutes this season have come from Wigan Athletic academy graduates - boasting as the highest percentage across all four divisions of English football and beyond.

Wigan Athletic have launched 'Future Fund' to 'support the next generation of stars'

Announcing the new launch, the club shared in a statement: “Wigan Athletic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has launched a brand-new membership scheme, the Future Fund, which will allow supporters to 'Support The Next Generation' of Latics academy stars.

“As we embark on a new era under the new ownership group, the club has launched a brand-new membership scheme that will allow Latics supporters to directly influence the stars of the future on their journey from the Heatable Wigan Athletic academy to the first-team through a monthly/annual subscription.

"The aim is to enhance the successful Heatable Wigan Athletic academy’s ability to identify, recruit, develop and inspire local young talent by creating experiences which will prepare young players for first-team football.”

On the newly-launched scheme, academy manager Jake Campbell commented: “The funds that supporters have raised to date and contributed to the academy have been vital because there are high running costs associated with the academy.

“Building on the support of the previous scheme, we intend to use it to enhance some of the areas we wouldn’t necessarily be able to fund within the academy budget.

“We intend to focus on the pre-academy, which is a key area for us outside of the academy.

"It’s the most aggressive time for an academy in terms of getting players in as early as possible to Wigan Athletic and being as competitive as other clubs.”

Exclusive benefits of joining include season ticket discounts, away ticket priority, and events such as open training sessions and academy experience days.