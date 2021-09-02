Wigan Athletic: League One spending slammed by boss

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton

Appleton has become the latest senior figure in League One to hit out at the spending of other clubs in the third tier.

Wigan Athletic have been the focus of angst from Accrington, Bolton, Portsmouth and Rotherham so far - despite making an overall profit on the transfer front.

And while not specifically mentioning Latics directly, Appleton has joined in the condemnation from the 'have nots' to the 'haves'.

“Last year we capitalised on the fact no-one was spending money," he told Lincolnshire Live. "We had to reduce our wage bill by 40 per cent, which you take on the chin.

“This year, for whatever reason, the world’s gone mad again, especially in League One.

“Some of the players we’ve lost out on, in terms of the financials behind it, are just shocking if I’m being honest.

“There are a lot of clubs putting themselves under ridiculous pressure.

“There’s only three sides who can go up. There’s about 12 sides who have massively overspent.

“We’re not going to be one of those sides but at the same time try to be as competitive as we can."