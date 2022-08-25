News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic: Leam Richardson among the bookies' candidates to be the next Stoke City boss

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is among the bookmakers’ candidates to be the next Stoke City boss.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:25 pm
The Potters sacked Michael O’Neill on Thursday morning, making him the first Championship casualty of the season, after picking four points in the opening five games.

Richardson is currently 16/1 to be the next manager at the Bet365 Stadium, according to BetVictor.

Sean Dyche is the favourite at 2/1, with Mark Robins second at 6/1.

Meanwhile, Duncan Ferguson, John Terry and Joey Barton are also among those linked with the job.

