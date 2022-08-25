Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Potters sacked Michael O’Neill on Thursday morning, making him the first Championship casualty of the season, after picking four points in the opening five games.

Richardson is currently 16/1 to be the next manager at the Bet365 Stadium, according to BetVictor.

Sean Dyche is the favourite at 2/1, with Mark Robins second at 6/1.

Stoke are in search of a new manager (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

