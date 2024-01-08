Wigan Athletic learn potential opponents for FA Cup fourth round

The draw for the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup has been made – with Wigan Athletic finding out who they could potentially play if they can cause an upset at home.

Shaun Maloney’s side have found out their potential opponents for the next round of the prestigious competition – if they can first defeat Premier League giants Manchester United.

The draw was made by Spurs legend Gary Mabbutt and Arsenal Women’s great Emma Byrne shortly before the third round proper tie between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United on ITV1 at the DW Stadium.

Latics or United will travel to Newport County or Eastleigh in the next round – with those sides heading for a replay following a 1-1 result on Saturday.

The fourth round ties will be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday 27 January and successful teams will land £120,000 from the competition prize fund.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw: