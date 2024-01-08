Wigan Athletic learn potential opponents for FA Cup fourth round
Shaun Maloney’s side have found out their potential opponents for the next round of the prestigious competition – if they can first defeat Premier League giants Manchester United.
The draw was made by Spurs legend Gary Mabbutt and Arsenal Women’s great Emma Byrne shortly before the third round proper tie between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United on ITV1 at the DW Stadium.
Latics or United will travel to Newport County or Eastleigh in the next round – with those sides heading for a replay following a 1-1 result on Saturday.
The fourth round ties will be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday 27 January and successful teams will land £120,000 from the competition prize fund.
Full FA Cup fourth round draw:
1 Watford v Southampton2 Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham3 AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City4 West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers5 West Ham United or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool6 Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City7 Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City8 Chelsea v Aston Villa9 Ipswich Town v Maidstone United10 Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers11 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City12 Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle13 Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers14 Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United15 Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion16 Fulham v Newcastle United