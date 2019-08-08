Wigan Athletic leave it late for Charlie Mulgrew

Wigan Athletic are waiting to receive confirmation from the EFL that their last-gasp move for Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew beat the transfer deadline.

Latics had earlier completed deadline-day deals for Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce, on a three-year deal, and Wolves forward Bright Enobakhare, on a season-long loan.

But in the last hour of the window, the opportunity to land 33-year-old Rovers centre-back Mulgrew came out of nowhere.

With a loan deal agreed with Rovers, the player dashed to Euxton to put pen to paper - and Latics immediately sent off the paperwork to the EFL.

The 5pm deadline came and went without ratification from the authorities, and Latics - and Rovers - must wait to discover whether it went through in time.

Mulgrew would become the ELEVENTH arrival of an eventful window for Latics, who had to bide their time before getting bodies through the door.

Goalkeeper David Marshall, midfielder Lewis Macleod and left-back Antonee Robinson were done and dusted last month.

But it took until last week for things to really get moving, with midfielder Joe Williams, right-back Dujon Sterling, forward Jamal Lowe and goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai arriving in the space of 24 hours

Striker Kieffer Moore made it eight new-boys earlier this week, before Thursday's dramatic events took it into double figures.