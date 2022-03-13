Wigan Athletic left 'devastated' after setback

Tom Naylor's 58th-minute goal looked like proving decisive, before Harry Darling headed home a corner with two minutes to go.

And despite the draw suiting second-placed Latics far more than third-placed MK Dons - who are level on points but have played three games more - Tilt was not feeling that after the game.

Curtis Tilt in action against MK Dons

"If you're asking me, I think we probably should have come away with all three points," he said. "And that's not being disrespectful to MK Dons.

"I thought we worked hard off the ball, we got the goal, and to concede so late on was devastating really.

"Every time you concede late, as a defender it's frustrating - whether it's 3-0 or 3-3.

"But it's even more frustrating when you're 1-0 up, because as a defender you thrive off clean sheets.

"It's devastating, the lads in there were all gutted after the game."

Latics have the chance to put daylight between themselves and the Dons when they travel to Crewe on Tuesday night for their first catch-up fixture.

"We've still got the games in hand, and we'll just keep going and ticking them off one by one," added Tilt.

"Next up is Crewe on Tuesday, we'll spend a couple of days working on what they do, and be ready to go again.