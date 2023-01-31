WIGAN ATHLETIC: Live transfer deadline day blog!
Follow all the action of what promises to be another eventful deadline day at the DW Stadium as Shaun Maloney tries to bolster his Wigan Athletic squad for the rest of the campaign...
Strap yourselves in...
Not surprising to see Hibs players featuring prominently, given Shaun Maloney managed them briefly last season...
Plenty of rumours for Latics fans to get their teeth into with just under 14 hours to go until the deadline...among them...(deep breath)...
Keanu Baccus (St Mirren, midfielder)
Josh Campbell (Hibs, midfielder)
Mark Harris (Cardiff, forward)
Ewan Henderson (Hibs, midfielder)
Kevin Nisbet (Hibs, forward)
Here’s why Shaun Maloney was able to hit the ground running on recruitment, despite only taking over as Latics boss on Saturday afternoon...
Tunisia international Omar Rekik looks like being the second one in through the door, on loan from Arsenal. Here’s what we know about this one.