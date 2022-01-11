Wigan Athletic loan decision 'expected this week'

Curtis Tilt

That's the view of Rotherham manager Paul Warne - the former Latics striker - who wants the situation sorted 'sooner rather than later'.

Tilt, who has joined Latics on loan in each of the last three transfer windows, is due back at his parent club this weekend if nothing is resolved beforehand.

“There are conversations, we are speaking to Wigan about the situation," Warne told the Sheffield Star. "I think it is something that will come to a head one way or another.

“His call back is on the 15th, next Saturday, so it will be definitive a few days before that I hope.

“I am aware he is playing and playing well for them and they want to keep him and I am aware of the opposite side of that argument.

“I am hoping both clubs can come to an arrangement sooner rather than later.”