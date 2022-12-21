Wigan Athletic 'loan hopes dashed'
Dundee United manager Liam Fox says there is no question of Jamie McGrath returning to Wigan Athletic in January.
The Republic of Ireland forward joined United on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign.
His form has been good enough to secure a return to the national squad after falling out of favour during his time with Latics.
With Kolo Toure having recently taken over from Leam Richardson in the DW Stadium hotseat, some Latics fans had questioned whether the new manager would want to recall McGrath to see what he has to offer.
Fox, though, insists that idea is a non-starter.
“Jamie is here on a season-long loan so will be staying beyond January," he told the Courier.
“He’s been outstanding since I took over and is enjoying his football.
“He’s got himself back in the Republic of Ireland squad so the loan has worked for him the way he wanted it too as well.
“He’s one of the lowest maintenance players you can find.
“I call him low-maintenance, high-output and you can’t have too many players like Jamie in your squad.”
McGrath made four appearances for Latics during the second half of last term after joining from St Mirren in January.
He signalled his intention at the start of the summer to fight for a first-team spot this term in the Championship.
But he was allowed to return to Scotland after being an unused substitute on the opening day of this term against Preston North End.