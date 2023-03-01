The 24-year-old midfielder has been a revelation since joining Latics from Czech outfit Slovan Liberec last month on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Despite seeing Kolo Toure - the manager who brought him over - depart just days into his stay, Tiehi has maintained his stand-out levels under Shaun Maloney.

Christ Tiehi puts Latics ahead at Preston on Saturday

There is understood to be an agreement in place that Latics can secure a permanent deal for a figure in the region of £880,000 - if they remain in the Championship.

And Tiehi, for one, is desperate to ensure both of those targets are met.

"I am loving it here at Wigan," he said. "Everyone has been great with me, there are a lot of good people here, and I have a lot of good team-mates.

"The fans have been very welcoming to me, and I already feel very much at home here.

"I am desperate for us to stay in the Championship, because there is an option in my contract.

"I really, really want to stay in the Championship, with Wigan, and see what we can do next season with this team and this gaffer.

"Everyone here is focused, everyone has the same goals, and we are working very hard to stay in the Championship."

Tiehi scored his first goal for Latics at the weekend, although it wasn't enough to prevent Preston handing Maloney the first defeat of his tenure.

And the Paris-born Ivory Coast junior international has revealed his added motivation for trying to make the grade with Latics.

"When I left Slovan Liberec, I told them I wanted this option, because I knew all about Wigan and I wanted to come here," he said.

"I know Charles N'Zogbia from my time in the Academy at Le Havre, and he said what a great club it was, a real family club.

"Charles was obviously a hero here, and it would be nice to be the same, but of course we are not the same kind of player.

"He was far more offensive than me, and his left foot was magic!

"Because of him, I paid attention to Wigan, and also because I am from the Ivory Coast, it was special when Arouna Kone came to play here.

