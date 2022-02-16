Wigan Athletic loan star pens new deal
Wigan Athletic loan defender Kell Watts has signed a new two-year contract with Newcastle United.
The 22-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Latics this term, having previously had spells with Stevenage, Mansfield and Plymouth.
His contract with the Magpies was up at the end of the campaign.
But new head coach Eddie Howe has been sufficiently impressed to offer him a new deal as the youngster looks to continue his development.
"I'm absolutely delighted," said Watts. "I've been at the club since I was eight so I am buzzing to get a new contract.
"All my family are thrilled and I can't wait to be working with the new manager next season."
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20