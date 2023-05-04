The 20-year-old, who joined Latics just before Kolo Toure was sacked in January, hadn't made an appearance since Maloney took charge towards the end of that month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's understood the player, who was sent back to Arsenal early from loan spells with Portsmouth last season and Ibiza midway through this term, had disciplinary issues during his time at the DW.

Miguel Azeez picks up a flare at Cardiff, which earned him a one-match ban from the FA

He was sent to the Academy for a fortnight after showing disrespect to one of the coaching staff.

And his time at the DW ended on a controversial note, after Maloney was involved in a war of words with Azeez's brother Femi - who plays for Reading - after Saturday's 1-1 draw with the Royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney, though, was determined to maintain a dignified stance to the end.

"Miguel is back at Arsenal, it's done," he said.

"He's a talented kid, and I just wish him well for the rest of his career - him and his family.

"His brother's a talented boy, and I've got no problems with any of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a football pitch, sometimes emotions can run high.

"It wasn't a good time to have any kind of discussion.

"It is what it is, we move on."

Azeez made two appearances for Latics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad