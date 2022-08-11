Wigan Athletic loanee Nathan Broadhead signs new deal with Everton

Wigan Athletic loanee Nathan Broadhead has been handed a new two-year deal by his parent club Everton.

The attacker, who arrived at the DW Stadium earlier this week, will now be under contract at Goodison until June 2024.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson states he’s excited to work with Broadhead, but will need to ensure that he’s ready before handing him his debut.

He said: “It’s up to us to make sure we collect all of the information from the parent club.

"He obviously had a slight injury in pre-season, so it’s important for us to individualise Nathan’s programs to make sure he’s strong enough to get those minutes and get those goals that he’s desperate to get for us.

"He’s fit, ready and raring to go, so we will see.”