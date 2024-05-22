Wigan Athletic loanee 'showed he can play at highest level'
That's the view of Brentford director of football Phil Giles, following the decision to release him this summer.
Goode made only 20 appearances for the Bees since arriving from Northampton Town in the summer of 2020.
Injuries dogged his time in the capital, and he spent the second half of this season on loan with Latics to get some game-time.
"Charlie has been incredibly unlucky with injuries and illness since not long after joining us," said Giles.
"That said, whenever he played, I always thought he did very well and contributed to some important results, especially during our first season in the Premier League.
"He has shown that he can play at this level, and it was good to see him get some significant minutes during the latter part of the season at Wigan."
