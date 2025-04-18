Wigan Athletic make decisive move after taming Shrewsbury Town
With the Shrews having had their relegation to League Two confirmed moments before kick-off, after Burton Albion picked up a point against Exeter City in the dinnertime kick-off, there was a sombre mood inside the stadium in the opening stages.
A relatively quiet first half threatened to come to life just before the interval, when Jon Mellish unwittingly hit the outside with a left-wing cross.
Maleace Asamoah Jnr then fired just over, before Owen Dale failed to trouble the home goalkeeper from a promising position.
Asamoah Jnr played in Owen Dale with a delightful through ball. However, instead of shooting, the on-loan Oxford United man crossed for Dale Taylor to score - only for the flag to go up for offside.
Taylor fluffed his lines on the edge of the box in the early stages of the second half, with a bobble putting paid to his chances of hitting the target.
But the on-loan Nottingham Forest man made amends with 19 minutes to go, side-footing home from close range off Asamoah Jnr's considered cross from the right.
The pace of Asamoah Jnr was causing constant problems for the home rearguard, and he was almost in again shortly after, only to be dispossessed by the last defender.
