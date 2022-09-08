Wigan Athletic man explains Blackburn Rovers switch

The summer signing has plenty of experience of this fixture, but this will be his first time on the 'right' side.

"I played against Wigan a few times for Blackburn, in the Championship and also a couple of times in League One," he said.

"They were always interesting games, especially the ones in League One when both teams were going for the title."

Some eyebrows were raised earlier this summer - mostly in East Lancashire - when, after turning down a new deal at Ewood, Nyambe joined Latics.

The player, though, insists it wasn’t a decision he took lightly.

"It's something I had in the back of my mind for some time, to be fair," Nyambe revealed.

"I think I needed to step out of my comfort zone, and see what was out there.

"I just needed a fresh start, a new challenge, to kick on and progress with my career.

"I had a lot going on towards the end of last season, we had a baby on the way, and I needed to make sure it was the right move.

"It was important to not be too far away from home, not having to travel too far, so coming here was a big plus.

“I'm from Manchester, which is only just down the road, so it's perfect.

"I sat down with the manager and his staff, and I just felt they were the right people to bring my game on.

"I knew a couple of the players already, who have improved here, and I wanted that for myself."

Nyambe also wasn't daunted by the presence of skipper Tendayi Darikwa in his right-back position.

And after working his way to full fitness following a condensed pre-season, Nyambe has started the last two games after Darikwa dislocated a shoulder against Burnley.

"People need to understand in football that it's a squad game, and everyone needs competition for places," he added.

"It's difficult for anyone to challenge themselves when there isn't that at a club.