Wigan Athletic man happy to bid farewell!

The Latics players were rewarded for their League One title triumph with a short break in Las Vegas.

Judging by the pictures and video footage posted on social media, Power certainly made the most of his time in the party capital of the world.

Max Power (far right) enjoyed his downtime in Las Vegas

And he's ready to step back and enjoy some well-earned downtime with his family.

"It's calmed down a bit now!" he laughed. "Obviously we had the end of season trip to Las Vegas, we got away with all the lads.

"To be honest, I'm happy to see the back of them, you spend so much time with them throughout the season.

"We had a really good campaign, but it's always nice to get away from it and enjoy some family time and some time off."

The 28-year-old will be a more-than-interested spectator this weekend when his former club Sunderland face Wycombe at Wembley for the third and final place in next season's Championship.

And after missing out in each of his three years on Wearside, before rejoining Latics last summer, Power expects the Black Cats to make it four times lucky.

"I look at the two teams, man for man, and I think Sunderland have better players," he added on the 'Roker Rapport Podcast'.

"But if there's one team that can upset a game, cause issues and problems, and are comfortable without the ball, it's Wycombe.

"I'm not going to sit on the fence, I do think Sunderland will win the game.

“Firstly, Alex Neil has been there and done it.

"I’ve watched his interviews, the way he carries himself, he looks very much like he’s in control of the whole situation, and players will draw confidence from that.

"Secondly, I think the front four are as good as anything in the Championship, never mind League One.

"For me, it's tough to see anything but a Sunderland win.

“I think anyone who knows me on a personal level knows I’ve no ill feeling towards Sunderland whatsoever.