Wigan Athletic man looking for 'fresh start'

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Latics in the January transfer window in a cut-price move from crisis club Derby.

Despite being a regular starter for the Rams in the Championship, he spent most of his time on the Latics bench behind Max Power, Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins.

Graeme Shinnie

Shinnie recently spoke of his 'unsettling' start to his Latics career, and has reiterated his desire to show the club's supporters what he can do.

“My focus is to go down to Wigan after enjoying some time off with my family," he told the Press and Journal.

“I stay away from football as much as I can at this time of year and enjoy the down-time as much as possible to let my body rest and recover.

“I am back for pre-season on Thursday and, once there, it is about hitting the ground running, being as fit as I can and looking to play in the Wigan team. That’s all I’m focused on.

“I found it tough to start with when I moved down and my family had moved from Scotland.

"I was initially living in a hotel and it was a different experience in my career.

“Wigan were high-flying at the time and had a really settled team who went on to win the league. I helped the team in any way I could.

“So I am looking at it as a fresh start for me at Wigan.