Wigan Athletic man opens up on 'unsettling' period

The 30-year-old midfielder made the switch from crisis club Derby during the January transfer window.

Derby, who remain in administration, were powerless to prevent Latics swooping for one of their key players for a meagre £30,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Shinnie

The two clubs have since swapped divisions, with the Rams now in League One and Latis having regained their Championship status.

Shinnie, though, struggled to nail down a first-team spot at the DW, making only six league starts in the second half of the season.

And he's acknowledged the difficult series of events that led to his move to Wigan - and the off-field issues associated with that.

“It was hard at the time," he told the Daily Record. "I love Derby and had great relationships with the manager, staff and fans.

“And the move happened so quickly.

“My wife and kids moved back to Scotland and it was unsettling.

“On the Friday, I was told about the transfer. By Sunday I was having my medical and on Monday I trained with Wigan.

"The club needed it financially. And, for me, it was hard to turn down a long-term contract.

“I didn’t want to leave, I’m a fighter and I’d have loved to stay on.

“But Derby got rid of me and others which probably kept them going until the end of the season.

“It was a mad situation – but that’s life. There are people going through harder times than me.

“I’ve always been a resilient person anyway.

“But the last couple of years have definitely made me stronger because I’ve got life experience that I didn’t have before.