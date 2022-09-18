Wigan Athletic manager explains animated behaviour during Reading clash

The Latics boss was regularly off his feet in the first half to try to whip up the tempo from his side.

In the second half, it was for a different reason, with Richardson encroaching into the Reading technical area and even on to the pitch at one point as the visitors attempted to slow the game down.

Leam Richardson shows his displeasure during Saturday's game

"Really, it's just little things, it's our job to try to take the emotion off the players," he said.

"I want them to be able to think clearly and collectively.

"Things like that, it happens...the ball rolls to their dug-out and they're kicking it away, obviously they (Reading assistant manager Alex Rae) get booked.

"You just want the game to keep going.

"It's expensive to watch football these days, especially bringing along your kids.

"You just want the ball to be in-play as much as you can, rather than off it, with players keeping going down.

"There's ways to win a game...but Reading won the game and full respect to that."

On his attempts to kick Latics into shape in the first half, he added: "I never like to see us playing low-energy, I like energy, penetration, flair players getting on the ball, working hard, winning their duels.

"That won't change, it's just my will to win."