Wigan Athletic manager on 'towelgate'

Leam Richardson

According to Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, Latics brought with them half a dozen towels which they placed in tactical positions around the pitch to aid their throw-in restarts.

He even went as far as suggesting Latics had 'borderline cheated' their way to three points.

Richardson, though, insisted nothing untoward had taken place.

When asked what had taken place, Richardson replied: "I have no idea!

"They obviously had a problem with towels being spread out for both teams to use.

"It was a fair competition, they were there for both teams to use.

"I've been to many stadiums in my career where towels have been there for both teams to use.

"I thought the officials handled it well to be fair."