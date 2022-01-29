Wigan Athletic manager reacts to Cheltenham Town draw

Latics extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, thanks t their first clean sheet in the league since October 30.

But they lost leadership of League One thanks to Rotherham's victory at Crewe - although their automatic promotion hopes were boosted thanks to defeats for Sunderland and Wycombe.

Will Keane squandered Latics' best chance against Town, but Richardson was far from downbeat after the game.

"Any point away from home is a good point," the Latics boss said. "We're playing against a side who are going to fight for everything, they're well disciplined and you have to match that.

"I thought on the balance of play we probably shaded it, without ever possessing that bit of quality needed to win it.

"We created the best chance of the game and, in the form Will Keane's in, the only surprise probably was that we didn't take it.

"But on days like today, where the pitch isn't easy to play on, sometimes you take your point and go home.

"If you're not going to win a game, you make sure you're not going to lose, and it's another game unbeaten for us.

"We never get too high when we win, and we certainly won't get too low when we don't.

"Our attention now turns to the next game, and making sure we're ready for that."