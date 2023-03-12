Wigan Athletic manager 'super proud' of reaction from players and supporters

Latics were beaten 3-0 at Championship leaders Burnley on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the club confirmed the wages had not been paid on time for the fourth time this season.

On the field, Latics were hamstrung by the early sending-off of Omar Rekik for two bookable offences, and they remain bottom of the Championship - six points adrift of safety - with only 10 matches to go.

Shaun Maloney thanks the travelling fans who supported his side throughout at Burnley

And that situation could worsen if the EFL enforce a three-point deduction which was suspended following their previous failure to get the wages to staff in time.

"I guess we'll find out in the coming days about that," acknowledged the Latics boss.

"But I think we have to be realistic, we obviously knew what the sanction would be if it happened again.

"It's just a case of waiting and seeing what the EFL say...but, yeah, if that's the case…

"During the 42-43 days I've been here, we've tried to build a certain culture within the group, and with the staff as well.

"Everyone's worked really, really hard, and you'll have seen big improvements in certain areas.

"In terms of where we were six or seven weeks ago, it feels completely different to what it was.

"That culture has definitely taken a knock in the last 48 hours or so, and it's a big job to try to rebuild that in such a short time frame."

The Latics fans that travelled to Turf Moor certainly made their feelings known, with loud chanting for the manager and his players starting before the game and continuing all the way to full-time.

"It's really difficult, it's a position I don't think any of us thought we'd be in," Maloney said.

"And it's not just the staff, it's the supporters who've obviously read about what's happened.

"That's why the last half hour of the game meant so much to me.

"I was so proud to be part of this football club, for the fans to be singing after me and after the team.

"It meant a lot, I felt super proud to be part of Wigan.

"I'd also like to say every single player I've spoken to, the first people they've been thinking of are the other members of staff, the stadium staff, the training ground staff.

"There is a really good group of people here, and they understand the people who need this to be sorted out more than others.

"We're all hoping it's a short-term situation.

"I'd love to be able to tell you, but I just don't know."

Maloney confirmed the news came as much of a shock to him as anyone - barely 48 hours after he and CEO Mal Brannigan had appeared at a fans forum with no mention of the forthcoming problem.

"Without going into too much detail, but from speaking to the chairman, it's to do with a liquidity issue," he added.

"Whe we did the fans forum the other night, it was 24 hours before any of us knew anything about this.