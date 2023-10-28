Wigan Athletic match-clinching goal against Shrewsbury was predicted in advance!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vice-captain popped up with a brilliant header at the three-quarter mark of Saturday's 2-0 victory at the DW Stadium, barely a minute after appearing off the bench.

It came after a mazy right-wing run and cross by Callum McManaman who, like Lang, had come on as part of a triple substitution to see Latics home.

And the goalscorer admitted the provider had 'a feeling' of what was to come.

"Me and Cal were talking about it on the bench, just before we came on," said Lang,

"Cal was saying 'I've got a feeling about today...we're going to come on and cause something!'

"Thankfully that happened, so that was nice.

"His cross was perfect for me, I couldn't really miss from there.

"He's done all the hard work and I get the goal."

Lang's goal - his second in four days, and third of the campaign - was his first in open play in the league since September last year.

"It's always nice to score and help the team to a win," acknowledged the Academy product, who has come off the bench in the last two matches, after serving a one-match ban for his sending-off at Stevenage.

"I just want to enjoy my football and obviously this helps with that.

"I never wanted to judge myself on goals, I only wanted to judge myself on performances.

"But with the way it's going...coming off the bench you just want to make an impact, and helping to take away the game from the opposition is just that.

"I think in the last two games lads coming off the bench had helped the team to get over the line.

"It's been a while hasn't it (games without a goal), but the last two games have been more like it and hopefully that continues."

Latics could and perhaps should have won by even more, having hit the woodwork twice and Stephen Humphrys - who'd opened the scoring in the first half - heading wide from a yard.

"To be honest, I'm not the one to be giving out any stick to Humps, I've had enough on my plate!" laughed Lang, when asked about Humphrys' miss.

"But he's on fire at the minute, and when he's on form he's a great asset for the team.

"On another day we could have scored a lot more and we want to keep it going.

"We're only just out of a bad run and we've managed to turn it around.

"We had a good run at the start of the season, and unfortunately it didn't last that long.

"Hopefully this run lasts longer and we can continue to look very solid."

Latics have now won three matches in the space of a week - all 2-0 - ahead of Tuesday's visit of Charlton.

"Obviously we've got a game coming pretty soon, and that's exactly what we want at the moment," added Lang.