Humphry's winning goal in midweek saw Latics complete a league double over neighbours Bolton Wanderers, and move 11 points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games to go.

It was a welcome return to form for a player who was Latics' player of the month in October and November, but saw his campaign derailed by a hip injury in December.

Stephen Humphrys and Callum McManaman celebrate Tuesday night's victory over Bolton

Maloney insists the forward can be as good as any other player in League One on his day, and challenged him to return to thoise levels between now and the end of the campaign.

"Stephen, for three months, was one of the best players in the league, if not the best," said the Latics boss. "And I wish I could help him more so he has that form all the time.

"But the talent the guy has is quite special, especially at this level.

"I've spoken to him a lot and, with the talent he has, he should be...I think he could affect games at a higher level.

"I owe Stephen a fair bit because, during those three months, when it was tough, and we had a lot of young players, he really dragged the team to a certain position in the league.

"And again on Tuesday night, he produces a big moment that wins us the game.

"In fairness to Stephen, when it's a bgi game, there's something in him that means he can go to another level, and he did so again."

Humphrys' goal grabbed the headlines in the win over Bolton, but Maloney was keen to stress it was a real team effort.

Latics started the game with five Academy products on the field, but a number of senior players also stood up including Josh Magennis, Jason Kerr and Charlie Goode, who stepped in at the last minute following Charlie Hughes' withdrawal

"Charlie Goode wasn't even in the squad on Tuesday morning, added Maloney. "He's only trained once, but he gave us everything, and I thought the senior boys led from the front really.