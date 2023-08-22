The midfielder linked-up with Shaun Maloney’s side ahead of the current campaign, after coming through the ranks at Arsenal.

Smith admits the current Gunners boss had a big impact on his development.

“Folarin Balogun and Tyreece John-Jules were in my age group, Saka was the year below me,” he said.

Matt Smith

“I still speak to most of the boys. I’ve been with them so long so we still check in with each other.

“It was really good working under Mikel (Arteta), he brought something I hadn’t really seen before with the things he used to say and what he’d teach you.

“He makes you see football in a different way, he helped me to develop.

“He’s big on how people are around the training ground, he made it a family club with everyone being close- which is why I think they did well last season.