Cedric Kipre says the prospect of working with his 'mentor' - and former Wigan Athletic colleague - Sam Morsy was a deciding factor in signing for Ipswich Town.

The 28-year-old centre-back has joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan from French outfit Reims.

And he has revealed his relationship with Morsy - formed during the 2019/20 campaign under Paul Cook at Wigan - played a key role.

"I’m excited to be here and it feels great to be part of this big club,” said Kipre, who joined Latics from Motherwell in 2018, before being sold to West Bromwich Albion two years later after the club was placed into administration.

“I know the Championship very well and have had many good years here. I love the league and when I heard Ipswich were interested it was appealing. The main goal now is to get back up, so when a player hears that the main goal is to get promoted to the Premier League then it’s always going to be appealing. That’s why I’m here.

“I spoke with the manager and I really liked what he said about the way he wants to work. Everything he said to me was very clear.

"He wants to work hard – I also want to work hard. The way he told me he wants to play suits me so I think it’s going to be a good season.”

Kipre, who was also a team-mate of Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton at Wigan added: “I have a few friends who play with the club so I’ve watched games during the last few years because of that. It’s going to be very easy for me to settle in, which definitely helps.

“I spoke a lot with Sam (Morsy) who is a good friend of mine. I’ve known him since I was at Wigan and he’s always been like a mentor to me.

"Throughout the years we’ve kept in touch and when he knew Ipswich were interested in me he called straight away and spoke to me about the club.

"I’ve asked him a lot of questions and he’s told me great things about the club and the people here. For me it was an easy choice. He said a lot of things which motivated me and it was a simple decision.”