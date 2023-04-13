News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic named Championship community club of the season

Wigan Athletic have been named Championship community club of the season.

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

In the past year, the club’s work has reached over 11,000 people through a variety of innovative schemes.

They also played a key role in building a legacy to the Women’s Euros 2022.

Speaking about the accolade, head of community Gareth Nolan said, “We are delighted to be named the EFL Championship Community Club of the Season.

Wigan Athletic have been named Championship community club of the seasonWigan Athletic have been named Championship community club of the season
“In what has been the most difficult period in the Trust’s history, seeing the staff’s dedication and hard work to continue making an important impact on the lives of people across the borough has been brilliant.

“To see our staff’s work recognised by this award is a testament to them and their commitment to our Town. I’d like to thank Wigan Athletic Football Club and its owners Phoenix 21, for their continued support of our work, alongside our national partners, the EFL Trust, LFE, The Premier League and Premier League charitable fund, the PFA, as well as our local partners.”

Chair of trustees Phillip Williams added, “Another remarkable achievement from the Wigan Athletic Community Trust. In a year of post Covid recovery our contribution in the community has been recognised locally and now nationally by this award.

"Despite at times faced with the most challenging of circumstances the staff have responded and deserve every credit for the part they have played."

Wigan have reached over 11,000 people with their community workWigan have reached over 11,000 people with their community work
Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town have been named as the other EFL divisional winners of the award, while Stoke City, MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers have been recognised for outstanding community projects.

