Wigan Athletic new-boy 'aiming for long stay'

Lewis Macleod is hoping to make up for lost time – and put down some real roots at Wigan Athletic.

The 25-year-old midfielder made his Latics debut at Bradford on Saturday, having joined from Championship rivals Brentford earlier this month.

It was his first run-out since his last appearance for the Bees – against Latics at the DW Stadium – on March 30.

Macleod was forced to sit out the rest of the campaign, having made it clear he wouldn’t be signing a new deal at Griffin Park.

And having penned an initial one-year deal with Latics, he says his intention is to put down some roots here.

“I’m definitely hoping to play a certain numbers of games here and stay for longer than a year,” he told the Wigan Post.

“That’s obviously up to me, and hopefully I’ll be able to do that. I already feel very much at home here, it’s a close-knit group and great to be a part of.

“It was great to get on the field on Saturday, and get a feel of being involved.

“I’m obviously a little bit behind the rest of the group in terms of fitness.

“But I’m working hard to get up to pace and put some pressure on the manager for starting spots.”

Elsewhere Latics are having to play a waiting game in terms of their top transfer targets this summer.

There’s been no real developments for a week now regarding their attempts to land Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe and West Ham striker Jordan Hugill.

Pompey are holding out for their full valuation of £3million for Lowe, with Latics so far not having gone that high.

And while a £3.6million fee is believed to have been agreed for Hugill, Latics can’t get anywhere near his wage demands.

The transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 8.