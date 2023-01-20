Boss Kolo Toure says the French-born, Ivory Coast junior international has received international clearance and EFL approval after joining last week on loan from Slovan Liberec.

And the manager would have no qualms throwing him straight in after some impressive performances in training.

Christ Tiehi is free to make his Latics debut this weekend

"Christ is available, and he has been training with us very well," said Toure.

"Everything looks good, he is a confident boy, a very intelligent player, and he will only add quality to our team.

"We're looking forward to seeing what he can add to the team.

"He is a fit boy, a very young player, who wants to show what he can do.

"As a manager, you want to make the right decision for the team, and we'll see what will happen."

Toure also says fellow January arrival Miguel Azeez will be available to face the Hatters.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has been hit with an FA misconduct charge, after appearing to pick up a flare that had been thrown onto the pitch at Cardiff last weekend.

As he has until Monday to decide whether to accept or contest the charge, he will be free to play at the weekend.

"He is available for selection, definitely," said Toure.

"We are on the case, and we are all working together on it to resolve the situation in the best way possible.

"And we need to make sure things like that don't happen again."