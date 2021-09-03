Wigan Athletic new-boy remembers Premier League journey
Jason Kerr has revealed his interest in Wigan Athletic kicked off a decade ago during the Premier League years.
The 24-year-old was one of three deadline-day signings at the DW, joining from St Johnstone for a fee in the region of £500,000.
And the Scot admits his desire to join Latics goes all the way back to when they were a top-flight force, when countrymen James McCarthy, James McArthur and Shaun Maloney were part of the furniture.
“I know how big a club they are, and I know the ambition this club has and the direction it's going in," he said.
"I used to watch them when they were playing in the Premier League, so I know what kind of club they are.
"They have a lot of ambition to do well and hopefully this season, we can do well and get promoted.”
And despite only being here a matter of days, he's already settled in to his new surroundings.
"There is a positive vibe around the place," he acknowledged. "I don’t know them that well yet, but they seem like a really good bunch of lads in the dressing room.
“I know a lot of them are new so I think everyone is in the same boat, but there’s a feel-good factor about this place.
“Hopefully we can go and do something special this season."
