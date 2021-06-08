Wigan Athletic new-boy reveals reason for Pompey rejection

Jack Whatmough

The 24-year-old joined Latics last week on a three-year deal after turning down an extension at Fratton Park.

And he says it was the security of a long-term contract that persuaded him to move north - not an extra few quid.

“Some have said I left for the money – and it’s a load of rubbish,” Whatmough told the Portsmouth News.

“It was nothing to do with wages at any point. It was always to do with the length of the deal - always.

“I know I can rest easy having not left Pompey for the wrong reason.

“It was just the length of the deal. I wanted to do it, Danny (Cowley, Pompey manager) wanted to do it – the club didn’t.

"That was Pompey’s decision and one I fully respect. I will never hold anything against the club, they have done so much for me.

"Not a bad word will come out of my mouth about what has happened.

"I wanted to stay, but at the point of the week before I signed at Wigan I knew my time at Pompey was done. There was no budging.

"Everyone is in a job to provide for their family. It has been stressful with the contract, I didn’t want to put my family in that situation again next season.

“I wanted a contract right for me in terms of length of deal – and Wigan offered that with their first offer. For me, that was a no-brainer.”