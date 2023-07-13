That's according to team-mate Callum Lang, who says the FA Cup final hero has more than earned his new contract after training with the squad since the turn of the year.

For Lang, who came through the Academy - with pictures of fellow graduate McManaman and his Wembley team-mates everywhere - it's a particularly special prospect.

Callum McManaman puts the work in during the training camp in Hungary

"I definitely enjoy sharing a dressing room with Cal," he said.

"He's a top lad as well as a top lad, and he's obviously had a very successful time here already.

"But as I know the gaffer and he have said, this contract has been no-one he's earned, rather than given to him because of who he is.

"He's not come into the group as a club legend, he's come in because he wants to work hard and be part of the future.

"And it's great to see him playing so well with a smile on his face."

McManaman is one of five arrivals so far this summer, to bolster the Latics squad for the big kick-off.

Scottish centre-back Liam Morrison was first through the door, on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

Then came former Burton Albion winger Jonny Smith, closely followed by namesake Matt Smith, a midfielder from Arsenal.

