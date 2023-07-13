News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic 'new-boy' tipped to make his mark - third time round!

Callum McManaman is more than ready to make his mark at Wigan Athletic - third time round!
By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read

That's according to team-mate Callum Lang, who says the FA Cup final hero has more than earned his new contract after training with the squad since the turn of the year.

GALLERY: Wigan Athletic hero Roberto Martinez at 50!

For Lang, who came through the Academy - with pictures of fellow graduate McManaman and his Wembley team-mates everywhere - it's a particularly special prospect.

Callum McManaman puts the work in during the training camp in HungaryCallum McManaman puts the work in during the training camp in Hungary
"I definitely enjoy sharing a dressing room with Cal," he said.

"He's a top lad as well as a top lad, and he's obviously had a very successful time here already.

"But as I know the gaffer and he have said, this contract has been no-one he's earned, rather than given to him because of who he is.

"He's not come into the group as a club legend, he's come in because he wants to work hard and be part of the future.

"And it's great to see him playing so well with a smile on his face."

McManaman is one of five arrivals so far this summer, to bolster the Latics squad for the big kick-off.

Scottish centre-back Liam Morrison was first through the door, on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

Then came former Burton Albion winger Jonny Smith, closely followed by namesake Matt Smith, a midfielder from Arsenal.

And signing number five arrived at the beginning of the week, when versatile defender Sean Clare - who was a free agent after leaving Charlton this summer - signed a three-year deal.

