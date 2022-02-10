Wigan Athletic new-boy's crash course in local dialect!

The duo were team-mates at Irish club Dundalk – under the watchful eye of Mal Brannigan – before McGrath moved to St Mirren and Flores joined Hull.

And the Ireland international – who joined Latics from St Mirren on deadline day – says Flores’ glowing endorsement of his hometown club ensured McGrath knew what he was letting himself in for.

Including an introduction to the Wigan dialect!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie McGrath made his league debut for Latics at Sheffield Wednesday

“I struggled to understand Jordy at times, to be fair!” smiled McGrath. “But we had great times at Dundalk.

“He was forever talking about Wigan, his time there and the club itself.

“Obviously he and his family are big fans, I know how much Wigan Athletic means to them.

“He dropped me a text when I signed, wishing me the best of luck, and telling me I’d love it here.

“He was a great lad as well as a great player, and I hope it works out for him back over there at Bohemians this year.

“Hopefully he can have the same effect as he had at Dundalk.”

Flores’ two years at Dundalk were illuminated by a string of fantastic goals – one of which was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for best goal of the year.

“He doesn’t do tap-ins, Jordy,” laughed McGrath.

“Every goal he scored was an amazing strike...he has a highlights reel just from his time at Dundalk!”