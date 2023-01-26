Before the dust has even had time to settle on Kolo Toure’s departure at Wigan Athletic, the odds have already been compiled for his successor at the DW Stadium.

The Ivorian’s tenure lasted less than two months after he failed to secure a single win in nine games in all competitions — seven of those in the Championship — as the Latics sunk to the foot of the division.

Mal Brannigan, chief executive, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.

"Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season.”

The bookmakers never miss an opportunity to draw the punters in and within hours of Toure's departure, BetVictor had opened up a market listing all the potential candidates for the vacant managerial role.

Here they are, with the odds posted in ascending order.

Odds were correct at the time of publishing.

1 . WIGAN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Kolo Toure, Manager of Wigan Athletic, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Wigan Athletic and Luton Town at DW Stadium on January 17, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) WIGAN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Kolo Toure, Manager of Wigan Athletic, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Wigan Athletic and Luton Town at DW Stadium on January 17, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Paul Tisdale 33/1 BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Paul Tisdale, the former manager of Bristol Rovers, looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Bristol Rovers and Darlington FC at the Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Bristol, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3 . Ralph Hasenhuttl 33/1 LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Ralph Hasenhuttl, ex-manager of Southampton, looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on October 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4 . Neil Warnock 25/1 BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Neil Warnock, former manager of Middlesborough, reacts prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Blackpool and Middlesborough at Bloomfield Road on August 11, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales