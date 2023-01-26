Wigan Athletic next manager odds: Former Latics man heavy favourite to succeed axed Kolo Toure while a handful of ex-Premier League bosses make the betting
Before the dust has even had time to settle on Kolo Toure’s departure at Wigan Athletic, the odds have already been compiled for his successor at the DW Stadium.
The Ivorian’s tenure lasted less than two months after he failed to secure a single win in nine games in all competitions — seven of those in the Championship — as the Latics sunk to the foot of the division.
Mal Brannigan, chief executive, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.
“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.
“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included.
"Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season.”
The bookmakers never miss an opportunity to draw the punters in and within hours of Toure's departure, BetVictor had opened up a market listing all the potential candidates for the vacant managerial role.
Here they are, with the odds posted in ascending order.
Odds were correct at the time of publishing.