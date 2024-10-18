Wigan Athletic: Nine changes in our expected team v Cambridge United
Published 18th Oct 2024, 20:51 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Cambridge United
1. LATICS EXPECTED TEAM V CAMBRIDGE UNITED
Who will Shaun Maloney send out on to the field at the Abbey Stadium? Photo: Bernard Platt
2. GOALKEEPER: SAM TICKLE
Aiming to equal a club-record eighth clean sheet on the spin Photo: Bernard Platt
3. RIGHT-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Making the most of Steven Sessegnon's injury, and absolutely in the side on merit Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: JASON KERR
Has led from the front all season Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.