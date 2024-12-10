Wigan Athletic: Nine changes in our expected team v Chesterfield
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 13:51 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Chesterfield in the Ventu Trophy.
1. GOALKEEPER: TOM WATSON
Has started all three previous games in the competition and was the penalty shoot-out hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s Photo: Bernard Platt
2. RIGHT-BACK: CALVIN RAMSAY
Badly in need of a game to stake his claim Photo: Bernard Platt
3. CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER
Another ever-present in this competition Photo: Bernard Platt
4. CENTRE-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK
Could be switched to his more comfortable centre-back berth Photo: Bernard Platt