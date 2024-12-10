Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field at Chesterfield?placeholder image
Who will Shaun Maloney select to take to the field at Chesterfield?

Wigan Athletic: Nine changes in our expected team v Chesterfield

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 13:51 BST
Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic squad and predicts the 11 men who Shaun Maloney will select to start at Chesterfield in the Ventu Trophy.

Up the Tics!

Has started all three previous games in the competition and was the penalty shoot-out hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s

1. GOALKEEPER: TOM WATSON

Has started all three previous games in the competition and was the penalty shoot-out hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s Photo: Bernard Platt

Badly in need of a game to stake his claim

2. RIGHT-BACK: CALVIN RAMSAY

Badly in need of a game to stake his claim Photo: Bernard Platt

Another ever-present in this competition

3. CENTRE-BACK: JAMES CARRAGHER

Another ever-present in this competition Photo: Bernard Platt

Could be switched to his more comfortable centre-back berth

4. CENTRE-BACK: TOBY SIBBICK

Could be switched to his more comfortable centre-back berth Photo: Bernard Platt

