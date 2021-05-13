Wigan Athletic 'not resigned to losing anyone'

Kyle Joseph

Latics are on a high at the moment following their successful takeover and retaining their League One status.

But their preparations for next season are miles behind their rivals, with only five players currently under contract beyond this summer.

And Latics remain vulnerable to top-flight interest in their Academy starlets, with strong Premier League interest in Kyle Joseph, Sean McGurk and James Carragher.

Richardson, though, says the enforced exodus of the last 12 months is no longer the case under new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited.

“I don’t think Wigan Athletic should be resigned to losing anybody now,” insisted Richardson.

“We’ve been taken over by a fantastic ownership group, we have a fantastic stadium, fantastic training ground, fantastic fanbase.

"As someone charged with leading this club forward, we will not be resigned to losing anybody.

“Obviously if some people think their futures would be better served elsewhere, that’s up to them, that’s for another day.

“During the period of administration, we know certain decisions were made for certain reasons.

"But as far as I’m concerned, this club is only now focused on moving forward, and trying to get back to where we all know it should be.”