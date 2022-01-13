Wigan Athletic old-boy aims to derail promotion push

Omar Bogle during his Latics days

But the striker believes he and rock-bottom Doncaster Rovers are capable of derailing his old club's promotion push this weekend.

Bogle arrived at the DW on deadline day with huge expectations five years ago this month.

However, a return of only three goals - none from open play - in 14 matches wasn't enough to prevent Latics being relegated to League One.

Following Paul Cook's arrival that summer, Bogle was made to train with the youth team before leaving for Cardiff.

But he doesn't hold any grudges - only a fierce desire to pick up three points.

“It’s just another game for me," he said. "And although it is an old club, I’ll just be concentrating on getting a result for Doncaster Rovers.

“I do owe them a lot, because they took a chance on me when they signed me from Grimsby and allowed me to play in the Championship.

“I obviously left which is a story for another day, but for me Wigan are just another team we’re coming up against.”

Bogle is one of several Latics old-boys in the Rovers squad - alongside Joe Dodoo, Dan Gardner, Jordy Hiwula and Kyle Knoyle - aiming to get one over their former employers.

“There is no point worrying about the opposition, with the position we’re in we need to focus on ourselves," he added in the Rovers matchday programme.

“Against Wigan it will be a tough game, we know how good they are but we have to go out there and believe we can win.

“There are some massive clubs in this division, but we have to take that out of the equation and just play the 11 in front of us.

“Individually and as a team we have to go out every week knowing how we can perform and look to pick up as many points as possible.”