Wigan Athletic old-boy being assessed following car crash

Former Wigan Athletic star James McClean was involved in a car crash on his way to training at Wrexham on Wednesday morning.

The 35-year-old - who joined the Welsh outfit from Latics in the summer of 2023 - is being assessed by the Wrexham medical staff.

"Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training," read a club statement. "It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene. The player reported to the club this morning and will undergo further medical checks."

James McClean celebrates with family after Latics clinched the League One title at Shrewsbury at the end of the 2021-2022 season

While the club did not mention McClean, local media named him as the player involved.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Shortly before 9am this morning we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A534 in Wrexham, near to Wrexham Golf Club. Officers and colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which had blocked the road until the vehicle was recovered shortly before 10am. No serious injuries were reported from the scene."

McClean has been a fixture in the news over the last few days.

He caused outrage among the fanbase at Shrewsbury following Wrexham’s 2-1 defeat there last Thursday.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, McClean – who had again been subjected to abuse from the home supporters during the game – wrote: "In fairness, if I was born and raised in Shrewsbury, I'd probably be this angry as well cause it's an absolute cesspit full of inbreds.”

His Wrexham manager, Phil Parkinson, then claimed not enough was being done by the authorities to protect the player, who had objects thrown at him from the stands at Shrewsbury.

"Occasionally the level of abuse goes too far and I'm not sure enough is done about it," Parkinson said. "People are quite quick to jump on the back of players for stepping out of line and referees are quick to give people yellow cards. Then I think what are the EFL doing about the level of abuse Jimmy gets on a week-to-week basis and for me it's nowhere near enough. But unfortunately I don't think my words are going to be enough to change that."