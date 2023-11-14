Ex-Wigan Athletic defender Steven Caulker claims he has missed out on a plum television job – because of his work helping others with gambling addiction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 31-year-old former Tottenham, Liverpool and England defender spent the second half of last term with Latics on a short-term deal.

Since leaving the DW, he's been without a club, and he has been doing media work – including covering Latics games on BBC Radio Manchester - in an attempt to carve out a new career.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Caulker spent the second half of last season with Latics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he says he's being prevented from taking up a potential TV position due to off-screen politics.

"I finally landed a TV job, or so I thought I had," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Do you know what came back today?

"Bet365 (the TV company's main sponsors) have rejected my profile due to them being 'nervous about some of the positive work I have done around problem gambling'.

"People often say to me that it's great that players can now open up about their struggles.

"Can they really? I certainly wouldn't encourage it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caulker's problems with gambling and addiction are well documented, with the player speaking out on several occasions about his journey.

Having started gambling at 15, he entered rehab at 19, where he was stunned to hear it was a problem that did not have a quick fix.

"I just wished they could teach me how to do it and stop when the fun stops, as all the adverts say, but that wasn't the case for me. I was never able to stop, ever," he told ESPN earlier this year.

"I'm a compulsive gambler and when I gamble, I continue and continue and continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So even when I'm winning, I never actually win, because I don't take my winnings...I just put more and more and more on.

"It's a very vicious cycle, and I guess at 19, I felt that was my rock bottom.

"But deep down, I guess I knew that it wasn't, because it wasn't until many, many years later that I hit my rock bottom."

And in a cruel premonition of what was to come for him off the field, Caulker spoke of the problems faced by players who had their issues 'used against them further down the line'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I don't think is fair, and what I'm quite vocal about, is that when players are speaking about these issues, it is then used against them further down the line," he added.

"(Clubs say): 'Oh, we can't give you a new contract because of so and so,' or: 'We can't sign him because he is trouble - he has a problem'.

"When you are back [from rehab], you are fit and training well, I still believe that more often than not, managers are looking at players and saying: 'Well, I can't trust him because he's had these issues, but I can trust [another player], so I will play him.'

"As a manager, what I would do differently is...I would actually look at players who have had their struggles, whether that be mental, emotional or physical, I would look at those people and go: 'They've overcome adversity and I want those characters in the dressing room.